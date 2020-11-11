Ex-Dividend Reminder: CF Industries Holdings, Tronox Holdings and Reynolds Consumer Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/20, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CF Industries Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/30/20, Tronox Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 11/30/20, and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 11/30/20. As a percentage of CF's recent stock price of $31.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when CF shares open for trading on 11/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for TROX to open 0.58% lower in price and for REYN to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CF, TROX, and REYN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.85% for CF Industries Holdings Inc, 2.32% for Tronox Holdings PLC, and 3.06% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

In Wednesday trading, CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 3.5%, Tronox Holdings PLC shares are off about 0.4%, and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

