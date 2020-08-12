Ex-Dividend Reminder: CF Industries Holdings, Bunge and Pan American Silver

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/20, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG), and Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CF Industries Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/31/20, Bunge Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/1/20, and Pan American Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 8/27/20. As a percentage of CF's recent stock price of $35.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when CF shares open for trading on 8/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for BG to open 1.07% lower in price and for PAAS to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CF, BG, and PAAS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF):



Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG):



Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.34% for CF Industries Holdings Inc, 4.26% for Bunge Ltd., and 0.61% for Pan American Silver Corp.

In Wednesday trading, CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, Bunge Ltd. shares are up about 0.5%, and Pan American Silver Corp shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.