Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cerner, Kulicke & Soffa Industries and Regal Beloit

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/26/19, Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN), Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC), and Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cerner Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 1/9/20, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 1/13/20, and Regal Beloit Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 1/10/20. As a percentage of CERN's recent stock price of $73.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Cerner Corp. to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when CERN shares open for trading on 12/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for KLIC to open 0.44% lower in price and for RBC to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CERN, KLIC, and RBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN):



Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC):



Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.98% for Cerner Corp., 1.76% for Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc., and 1.40% for Regal Beloit Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Cerner Corp. shares are currently down about 0.2%, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. shares are off about 0.4%, and Regal Beloit Corp shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.