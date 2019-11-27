Ex-Dividend Reminder: CenturyLink, eBay and Jack Henry & Associates

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/19, CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL), eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), and Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CenturyLink Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/13/19, eBay Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/20/19, and Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/20/19. As a percentage of CTL's recent stock price of $14.44, this dividend works out to approximately 1.73%, so look for shares of CenturyLink Inc to trade 1.73% lower — all else being equal — when CTL shares open for trading on 11/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for EBAY to open 0.39% lower in price and for JKHY to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTL, EBAY, and JKHY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL):



eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY):



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.93% for CenturyLink Inc, 1.56% for eBay Inc., and 1.05% for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, CenturyLink Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, eBay Inc. shares are up about 0.4%, and Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

