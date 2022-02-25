Ex-Dividend Reminder: Century Communities, Waste Connections and Scorpio Tankers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/1/22, Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS), Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN), and Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Century Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/16/22, Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/16/22, and Scorpio Tankers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/15/22. As a percentage of CCS's recent stock price of $61.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Century Communities Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when CCS shares open for trading on 3/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for WCN to open 0.19% lower in price and for STNG to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCS, WCN, and STNG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS):



Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN):



Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.30% for Century Communities Inc, 0.75% for Waste Connections Inc, and 2.39% for Scorpio Tankers Inc.

In Friday trading, Century Communities Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, Waste Connections Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Scorpio Tankers Inc shares are down about 2% on the day.

