Ex-Dividend Reminder: Centrica, General Mills and Universal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/6/22, Centrica plc Ord New (Symbol: CPYYF), General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS), and Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Centrica plc Ord New will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.01 on 11/17/22, General Mills Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 11/1/22, and Universal Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 11/7/22. As a percentage of CPYYF's recent stock price of $0.76, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of Centrica plc Ord New to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when CPYYF shares open for trading on 10/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for GIS to open 0.69% lower in price and for UVV to open 1.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPYYF, GIS, and UVV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Centrica plc Ord New (Symbol: CPYYF):



General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS):



Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.63% for Centrica plc Ord New, 2.74% for General Mills Inc, and 6.66% for Universal Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Centrica plc Ord New shares are currently up about 3.4%, General Mills Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Universal Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

