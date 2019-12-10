Ex-Dividend Reminder: CenterState Bank, United Bankshares and Northern Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/19, CenterState Bank Corp (Symbol: CSFL), United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI), and Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CenterState Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/31/19, United Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/2/20, and Northern Trust Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 1/1/20. As a percentage of CSFL's recent stock price of $25.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of CenterState Bank Corp to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when CSFL shares open for trading on 12/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for UBSI to open 0.93% lower in price and for NTRS to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSFL, UBSI, and NTRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CenterState Bank Corp (Symbol: CSFL):



United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI):



Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.76% for CenterState Bank Corp, 3.72% for United Bankshares Inc, and 2.57% for Northern Trust Corp.

In Tuesday trading, CenterState Bank Corp shares are currently down about 0.4%, United Bankshares Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Northern Trust Corp shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

