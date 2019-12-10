Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cenovus Energy, Williams and Crescent Point Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/19, Cenovus Energy Inc. (Symbol: CVE), Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), and Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cenovus Energy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 12/31/19, Williams Cos Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 12/30/19, and Crescent Point Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 1/2/20. As a percentage of CVE's recent stock price of $9.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when CVE shares open for trading on 12/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for WMB to open 1.65% lower in price and for CPG to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CVE, WMB, and CPG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (Symbol: CVE):



Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB):



Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.72% for Cenovus Energy Inc., 6.61% for Williams Cos Inc , and 1.10% for Crescent Point Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are currently down about 0.2%, Williams Cos Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp shares are up about 2% on the day.

