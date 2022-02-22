Ex-Dividend Reminder: CDW, Analog Devices and Badger Meter

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/22, CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW), Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), and Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CDW Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/10/22, Analog Devices Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 3/8/22, and Badger Meter Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/11/22. As a percentage of CDW's recent stock price of $181.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of CDW Corp to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when CDW shares open for trading on 2/24/22. Similarly, investors should look for ADI to open 0.48% lower in price and for BMI to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CDW, ADI, and BMI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW):



Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI):



Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for CDW Corp, 1.90% for Analog Devices Inc, and 0.80% for Badger Meter Inc.

In Tuesday trading, CDW Corp shares are currently down about 0.4%, Analog Devices Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and Badger Meter Inc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

