Ex-Dividend Reminder: CDK Global, Stanley Black & Decker and Lockheed Martin

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/20, CDK Global Inc (Symbol: CDK), Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), and Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CDK Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/30/20, Stanley Black & Decker Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/15/20, and Lockheed Martin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.40 on 9/25/20. As a percentage of CDK's recent stock price of $46.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of CDK Global Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when CDK shares open for trading on 8/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for SWK to open 0.44% lower in price and for LMT to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CDK, SWK, and LMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CDK Global Inc (Symbol: CDK):



Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK):



Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.28% for CDK Global Inc, 1.74% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc, and 2.42% for Lockheed Martin Corp.

In Thursday trading, CDK Global Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Stanley Black & Decker Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Lockheed Martin Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.