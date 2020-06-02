Ex-Dividend Reminder: CDK Global, Mueller Industries and Waste Management

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/20, CDK Global Inc (Symbol: CDK), Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI), and Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CDK Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/29/20, Mueller Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/19/20, and Waste Management, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.545 on 6/19/20. As a percentage of CDK's recent stock price of $40.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of CDK Global Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when CDK shares open for trading on 6/4/20. Similarly, investors should look for MLI to open 0.38% lower in price and for WM to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CDK, MLI, and WM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CDK Global Inc (Symbol: CDK):



Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI):



Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.48% for CDK Global Inc, 1.52% for Mueller Industries Inc, and 2.06% for Waste Management, Inc. .

In Tuesday trading, CDK Global Inc shares are currently up about 3.3%, Mueller Industries Inc shares are down about 1.8%, and Waste Management, Inc. shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

