Ex-Dividend Reminder: Caterpillar, Kaiser Aluminum and Pembina Pipeline

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/22/22, Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU), and Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Caterpillar Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.11 on 5/20/22, Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 5/13/22, and Pembina Pipeline Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.21 on 5/13/22. As a percentage of CAT's recent stock price of $235.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Caterpillar Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when CAT shares open for trading on 4/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for KALU to open 0.75% lower in price and for PBA to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAT, KALU, and PBA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT):



Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU):



Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.89% for Caterpillar Inc., 2.99% for Kaiser Aluminum Corp., and 6.28% for Pembina Pipeline Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Caterpillar Inc. shares are currently up about 1.4%, Kaiser Aluminum Corp. shares are up about 0.7%, and Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

