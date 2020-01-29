Ex-Dividend Reminder: Casey's General Stores, NRG Energy and PNM Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/31/20, Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY), NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), and PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Casey's General Stores, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 2/17/20, NRG Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/18/20, and PNM Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3075 on 2/14/20. As a percentage of CASY's recent stock price of $163.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when CASY shares open for trading on 1/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for NRG to open 0.81% lower in price and for PNM to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CASY, NRG, and PNM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY):



NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG):



PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.78% for Casey's General Stores, Inc., 3.25% for NRG Energy Inc, and 2.27% for PNM Resources Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.2%, NRG Energy Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and PNM Resources Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

