Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carter's, Estee Lauder and Newell Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/22, Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI), Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), and Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carter's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 6/10/22, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 6/15/22, and Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 6/15/22. As a percentage of CRI's recent stock price of $72.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Carter's Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when CRI shares open for trading on 5/27/22. Similarly, investors should look for EL to open 0.26% lower in price and for NWL to open 1.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRI, EL, and NWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI):



Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):



Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.14% for Carter's Inc, 1.05% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., and 4.87% for Newell Brands Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Carter's Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are off about 1.4%, and Newell Brands Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

