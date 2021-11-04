Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carriage Services, MetLife and Webster Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/21, Carriage Services, Inc. (Symbol: CSV), MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), and Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carriage Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1125 on 12/1/21, MetLife Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 12/14/21, and Webster Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 11/23/21. As a percentage of CSV's recent stock price of $48.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Carriage Services, Inc. to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when CSV shares open for trading on 11/8/21. Similarly, investors should look for MET to open 0.75% lower in price and for WBS to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSV, MET, and WBS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carriage Services, Inc. (Symbol: CSV):

CSV+Dividend+History+Chart

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET):

MET+Dividend+History+Chart

Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS):

WBS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for Carriage Services, Inc., 2.99% for MetLife Inc, and 2.74% for Webster Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, Carriage Services, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6%, MetLife Inc shares are down about 1.7%, and Webster Financial Corp shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

