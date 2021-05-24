Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carrefour, Centerra Gold and Cooper Tire & Rubber

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/26/21, Carrefour SA (Symbol: CRERF), Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU), and Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: CTB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carrefour SA will pay its annual dividend of $0.48 on 5/28/21, Centerra Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/10/21, and Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 6/24/21. As a percentage of CRERF's recent stock price of $21.93, this dividend works out to approximately 2.19%, so look for shares of Carrefour SA to trade 2.19% lower — all else being equal — when CRERF shares open for trading on 5/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for CGAU to open 0.61% lower in price and for CTB to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRERF, CGAU, and CTB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carrefour SA (Symbol: CRERF):



Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU):



Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: CTB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.19% for Carrefour SA, 2.45% for Centerra Gold Inc, and 0.71% for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co..

In Monday trading, Carrefour SA shares are currently up about 4.7%, Centerra Gold Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

