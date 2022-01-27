Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carpenter Technology, Delek Logistics Partners and HighPeak Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/31/22, Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS), Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL), and HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carpenter Technology Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/3/22, Delek Logistics Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.975 on 2/8/22, and HighPeak Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 2/25/22. As a percentage of CRS's recent stock price of $29.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Carpenter Technology Corp. to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when CRS shares open for trading on 1/31/22. Similarly, investors should look for DKL to open 2.23% lower in price and for HPK to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRS, DKL, and HPK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS):



Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL):



HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.68% for Carpenter Technology Corp., 8.92% for Delek Logistics Partners LP, and 0.55% for HighPeak Energy Inc.

In Thursday trading, Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently up about 2.6%, Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are off about 0.8%, and HighPeak Energy Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

