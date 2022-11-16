Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carlyle Group, Welltower and Blue Owl Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG), Welltower OP Inc (Symbol: WELL), and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carlyle Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 11/25/22, Welltower OP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 11/30/22, and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/30/22. As a percentage of CG's recent stock price of $29.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Carlyle Group Inc to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when CG shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for WELL to open 0.88% lower in price and for OWL to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CG, WELL, and OWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG):



Welltower OP Inc (Symbol: WELL):



Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.45% for Carlyle Group Inc, 3.51% for Welltower OP Inc, and 3.89% for Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A.

In Wednesday trading, Carlyle Group Inc shares are currently off about 1.9%, Welltower OP Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

