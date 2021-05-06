Markets
CG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carlyle Group, MetLife and Invitation Homes

Contributor
BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/10/21, Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG), MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), and Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carlyle Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/19/21, MetLife Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 6/14/21, and Invitation Homes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 5/28/21. As a percentage of CG's recent stock price of $44.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Carlyle Group Inc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when CG shares open for trading on 5/10/21. Similarly, investors should look for MET to open 0.72% lower in price and for INVH to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CG, MET, and INVH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG):

CG+Dividend+History+Chart

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET):

MET+Dividend+History+Chart

Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH):

INVH+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.24% for Carlyle Group Inc , 2.89% for MetLife Inc, and 1.97% for Invitation Homes Inc.

In Thursday trading, Carlyle Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, MetLife Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and Invitation Homes Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

