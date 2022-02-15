Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carlisle Companies, Hawkins and BP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/22, Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL), Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN), and BP PLC (Symbol: BP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Carlisle Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 3/1/22, Hawkins Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/4/22, and BP PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3276 on 3/25/22. As a percentage of CSL's recent stock price of $234.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Carlisle Companies Inc. to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when CSL shares open for trading on 2/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for HWKN to open 0.34% lower in price and for BP to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSL, HWKN, and BP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL):



Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN):



BP PLC (Symbol: BP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.92% for Carlisle Companies Inc., 1.36% for Hawkins Inc, and 4.14% for BP PLC.

In Tuesday trading, Carlisle Companies Inc. shares are currently up about 2.3%, Hawkins Inc shares are up about 2%, and BP PLC shares are off about 2.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.