Ex-Dividend Reminder: CareTrust REIT, Ameris Bancorp and Americold Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/20, CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE), Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB), and Americold Realty Trust (Symbol: COLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CareTrust REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 7/15/20, Ameris Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 7/10/20, and Americold Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 7/15/20. As a percentage of CTRE's recent stock price of $17.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of CareTrust REIT Inc to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when CTRE shares open for trading on 6/29/20. Similarly, investors should look for ABCB to open 0.66% lower in price and for COLD to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTRE, ABCB, and COLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE):



Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB):



Americold Realty Trust (Symbol: COLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.88% for CareTrust REIT Inc, 2.65% for Ameris Bancorp, and 2.29% for Americold Realty Trust.

In Thursday trading, CareTrust REIT Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Ameris Bancorp shares are down about 0.2%, and Americold Realty Trust shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

