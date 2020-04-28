Ex-Dividend Reminder: Capitol Federal Financial, CSW Industrials and Plains All American Pipeline

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/30/20, Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN), CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI), and Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Capitol Federal Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 5/15/20, CSW Industrials Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 5/13/20, and Plains All American Pipeline LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 5/15/20. As a percentage of CFFN's recent stock price of $12.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when CFFN shares open for trading on 4/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for CSWI to open 0.20% lower in price and for PAA to open 2.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CFFN, CSWI, and PAA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN):



CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI):



Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.78% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc, 0.80% for CSW Industrials Inc, and 8.54% for Plains All American Pipeline LP.

In Tuesday trading, Capitol Federal Financial Inc shares are currently up about 2.2%, CSW Industrials Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are up about 4.8% on the day.

