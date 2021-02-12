Ex-Dividend Reminder: Capital One Financial, AFLAC and Home BancShares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/21, Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), and Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Capital One Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/1/21, AFLAC Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 3/1/21, and Home BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/10/21. As a percentage of COF's recent stock price of $118.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Capital One Financial Corp to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when COF shares open for trading on 2/16/21. Similarly, investors should look for AFL to open 0.70% lower in price and for HOMB to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COF, AFL, and HOMB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF):



AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL):



Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.35% for Capital One Financial Corp, 2.80% for AFLAC Inc, and 2.42% for Home BancShares Inc.

In Friday trading, Capital One Financial Corp shares are currently up about 1%, AFLAC Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Home BancShares Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.