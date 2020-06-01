Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cap Gemini, Home Depot and Qualcomm

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/20, Cap Gemini S A (Symbol: CAPMF), Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cap Gemini S A will pay its annual dividend of $1.35 on 6/5/20, Home Depot Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 6/18/20, and Qualcomm Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 6/25/20. As a percentage of CAPMF's recent stock price of $103.45, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of Cap Gemini S A to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when CAPMF shares open for trading on 6/3/20. Similarly, investors should look for HD to open 0.61% lower in price and for QCOM to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CAPMF, HD, and QCOM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cap Gemini S A (Symbol: CAPMF):



Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD):



Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.31% for Cap Gemini S A, 2.43% for Home Depot Inc, and 3.26% for Qualcomm Inc.

In Monday trading, Cap Gemini S A shares are currently up about 1%, Home Depot Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Qualcomm Inc shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.