Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cantel Medical, Saul Centers and Bank OZK

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/16/20, Cantel Medical Corp (Symbol: CMD), Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS), and Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cantel Medical Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.105 on 1/31/20, Saul Centers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 1/31/20, and Bank OZK will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 1/24/20. As a percentage of CMD's recent stock price of $62.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Cantel Medical Corp to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when CMD shares open for trading on 1/16/20. Similarly, investors should look for BFS to open 1.00% lower in price and for OZK to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMD, BFS, and OZK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cantel Medical Corp (Symbol: CMD):



Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS):



Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.34% for Cantel Medical Corp, 4.00% for Saul Centers Inc, and 3.40% for Bank OZK.

In Tuesday trading, Cantel Medical Corp shares are currently off about 0.9%, Saul Centers Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Bank OZK shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

