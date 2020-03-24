Ex-Dividend Reminder: Canadian Pacific Railway, Regal Beloit and Flowserve

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/26/20, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (Symbol: CP), Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC), and Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 4/27/20, Regal Beloit Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 4/9/20, and Flowserve Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 4/9/20. As a percentage of CP's recent stock price of $195.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when CP shares open for trading on 3/26/20. Similarly, investors should look for RBC to open 0.53% lower in price and for FLS to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CP, RBC, and FLS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (Symbol: CP):



Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC):



Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.70% for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, 2.12% for Regal Beloit Corp, and 3.78% for Flowserve Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd shares are currently up about 7.8%, Regal Beloit Corp shares are up about 6.6%, and Flowserve Corp shares are up about 10% on the day.

