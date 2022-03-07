Ex-Dividend Reminder: Canadian National Railway, Genpact and Crown Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/22, Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI), Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G), and Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7325 on 3/31/22, Genpact Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/23/22, and Crown Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/24/22. As a percentage of CNI's recent stock price of $127.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Canadian National Railway Co to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when CNI shares open for trading on 3/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for G to open 0.30% lower in price and for CCK to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNI, G, and CCK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI):



Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G):



Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.30% for Canadian National Railway Co, 1.20% for Genpact Ltd, and 0.70% for Crown Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, Canadian National Railway Co shares are currently up about 0.4%, Genpact Ltd shares are down about 0.9%, and Crown Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

