Ex-Dividend Reminder: Canadian National Railway, BWX Technologies and Genpact

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/21, Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI), BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), and Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.615 on 3/31/21, BWX Technologies inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/26/21, and Genpact Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1075 on 3/19/21. As a percentage of CNI's recent stock price of $108.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Canadian National Railway Co to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when CNI shares open for trading on 3/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for BWXT to open 0.36% lower in price and for G to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNI, BWXT, and G, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI):



BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT):



Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.26% for Canadian National Railway Co, 1.45% for BWX Technologies inc, and 1.08% for Genpact Ltd.

In Friday trading, Canadian National Railway Co shares are currently off about 2.2%, BWX Technologies inc shares are down about 3.1%, and Genpact Ltd shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

