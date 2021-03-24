Ex-Dividend Reminder: Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce, Great Southern Bancorp and Santander Consumer USA Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/26/21, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM), Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GSBC), and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (Symbol: SC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.46 on 4/28/21, Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 4/13/21, and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/31/21. As a percentage of CM's recent stock price of $100.06, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when CM shares open for trading on 3/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for GSBC to open 0.61% lower in price and for SC to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CM, GSBC, and SC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM):



Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GSBC):



Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (Symbol: SC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.84% for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario), 2.45% for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc., and 3.28% for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) shares are currently up about 0.4%, Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 1.2%, and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

