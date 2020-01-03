Ex-Dividend Reminder: Campbell Soup, Gentex and The Gap

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/7/20, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX), and The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Campbell Soup Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 1/27/20, Gentex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 1/22/20, and The Gap Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2425 on 1/29/20. As a percentage of CPB's recent stock price of $48.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Campbell Soup Co to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when CPB shares open for trading on 1/7/20. Similarly, investors should look for GNTX to open 0.40% lower in price and for GPS to open 1.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPB, GNTX, and GPS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB):



Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX):



The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.89% for Campbell Soup Co, 1.59% for Gentex Corp., and 5.66% for The Gap Inc.

In Friday trading, Campbell Soup Co shares are currently down about 0.1%, Gentex Corp. shares are down about 1.6%, and The Gap Inc shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

