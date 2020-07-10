Ex-Dividend Reminder: Campbell Soup, DTE Energy and Abbott Laboratories

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/14/20, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTP), and Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Campbell Soup Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 8/3/20, DTE Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7812 on 8/1/20, and Abbott Laboratories will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/17/20. As a percentage of CPB's recent stock price of $49.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Campbell Soup Co to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when CPB shares open for trading on 7/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for DTP to open 1.84% lower in price and for ABT to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPB, DTP, and ABT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB):



DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTP):



Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.81% for Campbell Soup Co, 7.35% for DTE Energy Co, and 1.55% for Abbott Laboratories.

In Friday trading, Campbell Soup Co shares are currently up about 0.9%, DTE Energy Co shares are up about 0.1%, and Abbott Laboratories shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

