Ex-Dividend Reminder: Camden Property Trust, First Bancorp and Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/21, Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT), First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC), and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Camden Property Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 7/16/21, First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 7/25/21, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 7/15/21. As a percentage of CPT's recent stock price of $134.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Camden Property Trust to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when CPT shares open for trading on 6/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for FBNC to open 0.46% lower in price and for BXMT to open 1.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPT, FBNC, and BXMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Camden Property Trust (Symbol: CPT):



First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC):



Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.46% for Camden Property Trust, 1.84% for First Bancorp , and 7.48% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

In Friday trading, Camden Property Trust shares are currently off about 0.1%, First Bancorp shares are up about 0.3%, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.