Ex-Dividend Reminder: Callaway Golf, Everest Re Group and Sun Life Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/26/20, Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE), and Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Callaway Golf Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 6/17/20, Everest Re Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.55 on 6/10/20, and Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 6/30/20. As a percentage of ELY's recent stock price of $14.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Callaway Golf Co to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when ELY shares open for trading on 5/26/20. Similarly, investors should look for RE to open 0.76% lower in price and for SLF to open 1.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ELY, RE, and SLF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY):



Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE):



Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.27% for Callaway Golf Co , 3.05% for Everest Re Group Ltd, and 6.61% for Sun Life Financial Inc.

In Friday trading, Callaway Golf Co shares are currently up about 1.6%, Everest Re Group Ltd shares are off about 1.2%, and Sun Life Financial Inc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.