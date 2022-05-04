Ex-Dividend Reminder: California Water Service Group, SJW Group and WestAmerica Bancorporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/22, California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT), SJW Group (Symbol: SJW), and WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. California Water Service Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/20/22, SJW Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 6/1/22, and WestAmerica Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 5/20/22. As a percentage of CWT's recent stock price of $51.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of California Water Service Group to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when CWT shares open for trading on 5/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for SJW to open 0.61% lower in price and for WABC to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CWT, SJW, and WABC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT):



SJW Group (Symbol: SJW):



WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.93% for California Water Service Group, 2.44% for SJW Group, and 2.86% for WestAmerica Bancorporation.

In Wednesday trading, California Water Service Group shares are currently up about 0.6%, SJW Group shares are off about 0.5%, and WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

