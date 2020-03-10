Ex-Dividend Reminder: CAE, AMETEK and Albemarle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/20, CAE Inc (Symbol: CAE), AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME), and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CAE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/31/20, AMETEK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/31/20, and Albemarle Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 4/1/20. As a percentage of CAE's recent stock price of $22.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of CAE Inc to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when CAE shares open for trading on 3/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for AME to open 0.23% lower in price and for ALB to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAE, AME, and ALB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CAE Inc (Symbol: CAE):



AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME):



Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for CAE Inc, 0.91% for AMETEK Inc, and 2.05% for Albemarle Corp..

In Tuesday trading, CAE Inc shares are currently up about 3.1%, AMETEK Inc shares are up about 3.9%, and Albemarle Corp. shares are up about 3.2% on the day.

