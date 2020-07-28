Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cadence Bancorporation, SL Green Realty and National Retail Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/30/20, Cadence Bancorporation (Symbol: CADE), SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), and National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cadence Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 8/7/20, SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.295 on 8/17/20, and National Retail Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 8/14/20. As a percentage of CADE's recent stock price of $8.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Cadence Bancorporation to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when CADE shares open for trading on 7/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for SLG to open 0.62% lower in price and for NNN to open 1.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CADE, SLG, and NNN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cadence Bancorporation (Symbol: CADE):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



National Retail Properties Inc (Symbol: NNN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.46% for Cadence Bancorporation, 7.48% for SL Green Realty Corp, and 5.94% for National Retail Properties Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Cadence Bancorporation shares are currently up about 1.1%, SL Green Realty Corp shares are up about 1%, and National Retail Properties Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

