Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cabot Oil & Gas, Diamondback Energy and Archrock

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/20, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG), Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), and Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/23/20, Diamondback Energy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 11/19/20, and Archrock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 11/18/20. As a percentage of COG's recent stock price of $16.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when COG shares open for trading on 11/10/20. Similarly, investors should look for FANG to open 1.46% lower in price and for AROC to open 2.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COG, FANG, and AROC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG):



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG):



Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.43% for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., 5.84% for Diamondback Energy, Inc., and 8.83% for Archrock Inc.

In Friday trading, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are off about 2%, and Archrock Inc shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.