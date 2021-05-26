Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cable One, MGE Energy and New Fortress Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/28/21, Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO), MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE), and New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cable One Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.50 on 6/18/21, MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 6/15/21, and New Fortress Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/11/21. As a percentage of CABO's recent stock price of $1851.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Cable One Inc to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when CABO shares open for trading on 5/28/21. Similarly, investors should look for MGEE to open 0.50% lower in price and for NFE to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CABO, MGEE, and NFE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO):



MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE):



New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Cable One Inc, 1.99% for MGE Energy Inc, and 0.95% for New Fortress Energy Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Cable One Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, MGE Energy Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and New Fortress Energy Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

