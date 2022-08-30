Ex-Dividend Reminder: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings and Hudbay Minerals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/22, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), and Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 10/3/22, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/26/22, and Hudbay Minerals Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.01 on 9/23/22. As a percentage of CHRW's recent stock price of $114.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when CHRW shares open for trading on 9/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for KNX to open 0.23% lower in price and for HBM to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CHRW, KNX, and HBM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW):



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX):



Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., 0.94% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, and 0.43% for Hudbay Minerals Inc.

In Tuesday trading, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.4%, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

