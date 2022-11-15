Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bunge, Sherwin-Williams and Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG), Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bunge Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 12/2/22, Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/2/22, and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.875 on 12/2/22. As a percentage of BG's recent stock price of $98.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Bunge Ltd. to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when BG shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for SHW to open 0.25% lower in price and for RS to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BG, SHW, and RS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG):



Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW):



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.53% for Bunge Ltd., 1.00% for Sherwin-Williams Co, and 1.72% for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co..

In Tuesday trading, Bunge Ltd. shares are currently down about 0.1%, Sherwin-Williams Co shares are up about 2.7%, and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.