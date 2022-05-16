Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bunge, Chevron and DHT Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/18/22, Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG), Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), and DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bunge Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 6/2/22, Chevron Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.42 on 6/10/22, and DHT Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 5/26/22. As a percentage of BG's recent stock price of $110.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Bunge Ltd. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when BG shares open for trading on 5/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for CVX to open 0.84% lower in price and for DHT to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BG, CVX, and DHT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG):



Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX):



DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.90% for Bunge Ltd., 3.35% for Chevron Corporation, and 1.43% for DHT Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, Bunge Ltd. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Chevron Corporation shares are up about 1%, and DHT Holdings Inc shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

