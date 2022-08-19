Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brunswick Corp., HanesBrands and Warner Music Group Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/23/22, Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC), HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), and Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brunswick Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.365 on 9/15/22, HanesBrands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/14/22, and Warner Music Group Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of BC's recent stock price of $84.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Brunswick Corp. to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when BC shares open for trading on 8/23/22. Similarly, investors should look for HBI to open 1.42% lower in price and for WMG to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BC, HBI, and WMG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC):



HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI):



Warner Music Group Corp (Symbol: WMG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.73% for Brunswick Corp., 5.68% for HanesBrands Inc, and 2.21% for Warner Music Group Corp.

In Friday trading, Brunswick Corp. shares are currently down about 1.4%, HanesBrands Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and Warner Music Group Corp shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.