Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bruker, McKesson and Old National Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/20, Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR), McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), and Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bruker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 9/18/20, McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 10/1/20, and Old National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/15/20. As a percentage of BRKR's recent stock price of $41.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Bruker Corp to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when BRKR shares open for trading on 8/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for MCK to open 0.28% lower in price and for ONB to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRKR, MCK, and ONB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR):



McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK):



Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.38% for Bruker Corp, 1.11% for McKesson Corp, and 3.87% for Old National Bancorp .

In Thursday trading, Bruker Corp shares are currently off about 1%, McKesson Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and Old National Bancorp shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

