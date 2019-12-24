Ex-Dividend Reminder: BRP, Medifast and Ralph Lauren

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/26/19, BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO), Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. BRP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/10/20, Medifast Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 2/6/20, and Ralph Lauren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6875 on 1/10/20. As a percentage of DOOO's recent stock price of $45.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of BRP Inc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when DOOO shares open for trading on 12/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for MED to open 1.05% lower in price and for RL to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOOO, MED, and RL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO):



Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED):



Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for BRP Inc, 4.19% for Medifast Inc, and 2.32% for Ralph Lauren Corp.

In Tuesday trading, BRP Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Medifast Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Ralph Lauren Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

