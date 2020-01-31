Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brown & Brown, Columbia Banking System and TD Ameritrade Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/4/20, Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB), and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brown & Brown Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 2/19/20, Columbia Banking System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 2/19/20, and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 2/19/20. As a percentage of BRO's recent stock price of $45.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Brown & Brown Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when BRO shares open for trading on 2/4/20. Similarly, investors should look for COLB to open 0.71% lower in price and for AMTD to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRO, COLB, and AMTD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO):



Columbia Banking System Inc (Symbol: COLB):



TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.75% for Brown & Brown Inc, 2.84% for Columbia Banking System Inc, and 2.56% for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation.

In Friday trading, Brown & Brown Inc shares are currently trading flat, Columbia Banking System Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

