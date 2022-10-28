Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brown & Brown, Apple Hospitality REIT and Heritage Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/1/22, Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), and Heritage Financial Corp (Symbol: HFWA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brown & Brown Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 11/16/22, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 11/15/22, and Heritage Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 11/16/22. As a percentage of BRO's recent stock price of $57.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Brown & Brown Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when BRO shares open for trading on 11/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for APLE to open 0.47% lower in price and for HFWA to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRO, APLE, and HFWA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO):



Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



Heritage Financial Corp (Symbol: HFWA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.80% for Brown & Brown Inc, 5.69% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, and 2.62% for Heritage Financial Corp.

In Friday trading, Brown & Brown Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Heritage Financial Corp shares are up about 1% on the day.

