Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brooks Automation, FedEx and Mueller Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/3/20, Brooks Automation Inc (Symbol: BRKS), FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), and Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brooks Automation Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/25/20, FedEx Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 10/1/20, and Mueller Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/18/20. As a percentage of BRKS's recent stock price of $51.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Brooks Automation Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when BRKS shares open for trading on 9/3/20. Similarly, investors should look for FDX to open 0.30% lower in price and for MLI to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for BRKS, FDX, and MLI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brooks Automation Inc (Symbol: BRKS):



FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX):



Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.77% for Brooks Automation Inc, 1.19% for FedEx Corp, and 1.36% for Mueller Industries Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Brooks Automation Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, FedEx Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and Mueller Industries Inc shares are down about 1% on the day.

