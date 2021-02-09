Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookline Bancorp, Atlantic Union Bankshares and BOK Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/21, Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL), Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB), and BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookline Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 2/26/21, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/26/21, and BOK Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 2/23/21. As a percentage of BRKL's recent stock price of $13.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when BRKL shares open for trading on 2/11/21. Similarly, investors should look for AUB to open 0.70% lower in price and for BOKF to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRKL, AUB, and BOKF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL):



Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB):



BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.49% for Brookline Bancorp Inc , 2.81% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, and 2.55% for BOK Financial Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are down about 0.7%, and BOK Financial Corp shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

