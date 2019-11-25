Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Property REIT, Brookfield Asset Management and Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/19, Brookfield Property REIT Inc (Symbol: BPR), Brookfield Asset Management Inc (Symbol: BAM), and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Property REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/31/19, Brookfield Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/31/19, and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/3/20. As a percentage of BPR's recent stock price of $19.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.72%, so look for shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc to trade 1.72% lower — all else being equal — when BPR shares open for trading on 11/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for BAM to open 0.28% lower in price and for PDM to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BPR, BAM, and PDM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (Symbol: BPR):



Brookfield Asset Management Inc (Symbol: BAM):



Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.87% for Brookfield Property REIT Inc, 1.12% for Brookfield Asset Management Inc, and 3.91% for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.

In Monday trading, Brookfield Property REIT Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Brookfield Asset Management Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.