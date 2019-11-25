Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Property Partners, RioCan REIT and Estee Lauder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/19, Brookfield Property Partners LP (Symbol: BPY), RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Property Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/31/19, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 12/6/19, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 12/16/19. As a percentage of BPY's recent stock price of $19.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.71%, so look for shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP to trade 1.71% lower — all else being equal — when BPY shares open for trading on 11/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for RIOCF to open 0.60% lower in price and for EL to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BPY, RIOCF, and EL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Brookfield Property Partners LP (Symbol: BPY):



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.86% for Brookfield Property Partners LP, 7.15% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, and 0.99% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. .

In Monday trading, Brookfield Property Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.4%, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are up about 0.3%, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

